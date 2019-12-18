COTTONWOOD — The Prairie boys and girls varsity basketball schedules aligned last week, with both squads taking on Clearwater Valley Dec. 10, followed by double-headers at Salmon River Dec. 12 and against Troy Dec. 14.
The Pirates won all six, with the boys games against CV and Troy decided narrowly and the rest in blowout fashion.
BOYS: Prairie 59, Troy 51
Troy’s boys lingered within three points at the start of the fourth quarter last Saturday in Cottonwood. Prairie gave up a steal and a dunk that cut it to one, 43-42. PHS went to a trap defense and scored seven straight points, with a triple by Owen Anderson making it 50-42.
With about 5:30 remaining, against that trap, Troy’s Grayson Foster — who made five threes during the contest — found himself wide open for a look at another. He clanked it, but got the rebound; he was fouled, and made one of the two free throws. That was Troy’s last good chance, as the Pirates extended the lead to 11, 56-45, on two of Derik Shears’ 21 points.
“We just had to get out on their shooters,” Pirates coach Shawn Wolter said.
Damian Forsmann finished with 20 points. Anderson booked 11.
Winning 71-64 against CV, the Prairie boys turned an 11-11 first quarter tie into a 14-point lead heading into the fourth quarter. CV halved that, with Laban Francis (20), Tyler Pressley (19) and Connor Jackson (14) doing most of the scoring; Prairie held on to win behind double-figures from Shears (19), Anderson (15), Forsmann (14) and Sam Mager (10).
The Pirates beat Salmon River by 31, 67-36, with scoring by Mager (13), Forsmann (12) and Anderson (11) overmatching Salmon River’s Justin Whitten (16) and Jimmy Tucker (12).
GIRLS: Prairie 67, Troy 23
India Peery, Ellea Uhlenkott and Madison Shears scored the first three baskets for a 7-0 lead. A couple of layups by Ciara Chaffee made it 15-4. After a triple by Shears made it 20-8, Troy never cut it back within 10. Shears (14 points), Uhlenkott (12) and Delanie Lockett (10) all scored double-figures.
Shears (27), Uhlenkott (17) and Peery (11) all scored double-digits as part of Prairie’s 77-29 win at CV. Peery (18) and Chaffee (13) led the Pirates’ 53-35 win at Salmon River.
Coming — Both teams have one game left before the winter break. The Prairie boys (3-2, 2-0 Whitepine League) are set to play Friday, Dec. 20 at Genesee. The Prairie girls (7-1, 4-0 WPL) are set to host Lapwai on Thursday, Dec. 19.
