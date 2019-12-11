With more than 7,000 cans of donated food and more than $6,500 in money donations, the 11th annual Idaho County Shootout raised $13,549.
The varsity basketball games brought a full-house crowd to the Prairie High gym last Friday night, Dec. 6, where the Prairie girls bounced back from a late-November loss and beat Grangeville 43-34.
India Peery (13 points), Ciara Chaffee (11) and Madison Shears (10) all scored double-figures for Prairie.
For Grangeville, Camden Barger scored 10.
Then, the Grangeville boys notched their first win of the season, 61-51, as Kyle Frei (16) and Tori Ebert (10) scored double-digits for GHS.
Damian Forsmann led all scorers with 23, Owen Anderson scored 12 and Brody Hasselstrom score 11 for Prairie.
During the girls game, Grangeville overcame an early 11-6 deficit and took a lead, 12-11, on back-to-back three-pointers by Makayla Roberts and Barger.
Prairie scored the next eight points in a row — including a hoop by Chaffee and a couple of free throws by Shears — on which PHS carried a seven-point lead to halftime.
The third quarter saw a similar pace, with Prairie extending the lead to 10 on a foul shot by Peery, which Grangeville countered with a layup by Talia Brown. Chaffee followed up with a jump shot, which sparked a 7-0 run which pushed Prairie’s lead to 14 points with about 30 seconds left in the first half.
Barger answered with another three-pointer.
During the third quarter, Grangeville cut the lead to eight and Prairie extended it back to double-digits with a couple of “and-one” baskets by Peery and Chaffee.
During the fourth quarter, Grangeville closed back within nine on a pair of free throws by Colby Canaday, which Peery answered by way of a layup out of an inbounds set.
Peery fouled out with 2:45 remaining and Grangeville closed the gap to nine with about two minutes to go.
The closest Grangeville got was seven, on a layup by Bailey Vanderwall, with about one minute left. Grangeville forced a turnover by way of a five-second count, but the Pirates came up with a stop and made enough free throws to preserve their win.
During the first three minutes of their season, the Prairie boys scored all seven points, with the first of Damian Forsmann’s six three-pointers prompting a timeout, after which Grangeville rallied to tie the game at 10-10.
After foul shots by Tori Ebert and a jumper by Kyle Frei, Forsmann’s second trey made it 10-4. Ebert responded with a three-pointer, and Miles Lefebvre’s two-pointer made it 10-9.
That prompted a Prairie timeout, but Grangeville closed out the first quarter with three free throws and a 13-10 lead.
The Pirates tied the score at 22-all during the second quarter, with a foul shot by Owen Anderson on the heels of a couple of free throws by Forsmann.
A three-pointer by Ebert plus a basket and a foul shot by Kyle Frei put Grangeville ahead by six, 30-24, at halftime.
Prairie cut that back to two points, 36-34, with a three-pointer during the third quarter.
Forsmann hit another one early in the fourth, making it a three-point game, 43-40, with about six minutes left.
A reverse layup by Aidan Anderson — on which he drew Derik Shears’ fourth foul, and tacked on the free throw — pushed Grangeville’s lead back to eight. A jump shot by Kaleb Frei made it 10, 50-40, with about five minutes remaining. The lead tightened no closer than seven through the final buzzer.
Coming — The Grangeville boys (1-1) played the Lewiston JV after press time Tuesday, and have an away game at Cascade Dec. 12 followed by a home game Saturday, Dec. 14.
The Grangeville girls (5-1) have a visit to Lapwai on Monday, Dec. 16, followed by the eight-team Nyssa Tournament Dec. 19-21 in Oregon. They’ll play host Nyssa, Payette and another Oregon team.
The Prairie boys (0-2) were beaten by St. Maries 80-57 on Saturday and played CV after press time Tuesday. They have upcoming games Dec. 12 at Salmon River, Dec. 14 against Troy, and Dec. 17 at Kamiah.
The Prairie girls (5-1) have games Dec. 14 at Salmon River and Dec. 14 against Troy.
