GRANGEVILLE — McCall held the Bulldogs without a double-digit scorer and ground out a 49-39 win last Saturday, Dec. 14.
That was the first time the Grangeville boys had all been kept to single-digits this season.
During their previous four games, six different players had at least one night with double-figures: Aiden Anderson, Tori Ebert, Caleb Frei, Kyle Frei, Dane Lindsley and Blake Schoo.
“Our balanced scoring attack will be the key to our success this season,” head coach Larson Anderson told the Free Press. “Defensively, we need to improve on lots of little things and the guys are working hard to improve. I like the way the team gets along with each other and play together as a unit.”
Anderson also pointed out that while the team returned only two varsity players — Aiden Anderson and Kyle Frei — the Bulldogs’ “lack of experience has not been a serious problem.”
“My team plays hard and with confidence,” he added.
Grangeville trailed McCall by three at halftime and closed within seven with late in the fourth quarter, but 7-1 Vandals post Joel Meske blocked numerous shots and scored 14 of his 18 points during the second half.
“Defensively, we played well enough to win the game,” Anderson said. “Offensively, we struggled scoring inside. ... It became a perimeter game and we did not shoot as well as we normally do.”
Earlier in the week, Grangeville beat the Lewiston JV 48-44 behind Anderson’s 16 points. GHS beat Cascade 63-58 with four double-digit scorers: Anderson (18 points), Kyle Frei (11), Lindsley (11) and Schoo (11). GHS led 39-29 at halftime.
Coming — Grangeville (3-2) visits Highland Dec. 19, then is on winter holiday until Jan. 7, when the Bulldogs host Prairie.
