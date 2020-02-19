MCCALL — The Salmon River boys played Council within seven points at the District III tournament Monday night, Feb. 17, but had it even closer earlier on. Council prevailed 71-64 on the strength of double-digit scoring by Thatcher McLinn (18), Owen Ivey (16) and Wyatt Vining (14).
Salmon River built a two-point lead during the first quarter and carried it to halftime with Ethan Shepherd scoring 13 of his 22 before the break.
Council surged ahead with Ivey tallying 11 of his total during the third. Salmon River’s Jimmy Tucker (34 points) countered with 10 in the fourth quarter, but Council kept the other SRHS boys mostly in check. With the win, Council moved on to the Feb. 19 district quarterfinal against No. 2 seed Garden Valley. On the other side of the bracket, Tri-Valley beat Horseshoe Bend 26-24 with a mixture of early scoring and ball control.
Earlier in the week, Tri-Valley beat Salmon River 51-49, blunting double-digit scoring by Tucker (16) and Justin Whitten (13) while Ty Barnett (20) and Nate Kindall (16) delivered most of the Titans’ hoops.
Coming — Salmon River’s first consolation is 6 p.m. MT Feb. 22 at McCall. With a win, SRHS would play at 6 p.m. MT Feb. 25 at New Meadows.
