Clearwater Valley’s drought against the Grangeville boys was going on seven years, but three double-digit scorers made it rain Jan. 14 at GHS — not mainly from long range, but in the form of 17 two-pointers, 14 free throws and a couple of threes.
It totaled out to a 54-48 win over the Bulldogs, which marked CV’s first victory over Grangeville since February 2013.
Back then, the Rams leaned on the triple-threat of Brandon Owens, Laine Pratt and Austin Reed; last week, it was Tate Pfefferkorn (16 points), Tyce Pfefferkorn (15) and Connor Jackson (14). Back then, the Rams had a fresh memory of their 2011 state championship and would go on to their third straight state tournament. (For their part, the Bulldogs won their next six games and won the 2A title in 2013.)
Then came the drought, and then came the rain. The post-game was a teary moment for CV coach Craig Shorey, who coolly detailed the good and bad of the night, welled up. “The main thing,” he said, “is how proud I am of these boys.”
The game was close throughout. Grangeville led 18-12 after one quarter and CV pulled ahead 25-24 during the second quarter.
For GHS, Kyle Frei’s “and-one” and a jumper by Aiden Anderson had CV’s lead down to four, 39-35, late in the fourth. CV’s Jackson answered with a jumper, and the Rams maintained the lead to the end.
CV (3-7) has games against Timberline Jan. 23, at Troy Jan. 25 and against Prairie Jan. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.