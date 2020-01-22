GRANGEVILLE — The Bulldogs had a handle on the St. Maries boys throughout the first half last Saturday, Jan. 18 with a variety of defensive schemes keeping the Lumberjacks off-balance and out of sync. But after Grangeville’s scoring rhythm slowed, the Lumberjacks made a drumbeat at their basket and won the season’s first Central Idaho League game 48-29.
Early on, the GHS defense led to and fed from made shots, with the Bulldogs leading by three on triples by Aiden Anderson and Jared Lindsley during the first quarter.
St. Maries pulled into a 10-10 tie, and Eli Gibson’s three-pointer starting the second marked St. Maries’ first lead of the game. GHS regained the lead, 18-16, on a layup-and-one by Anderson about four minutes before halftime, but St. Maries closed out the quarter on a 6-2 run and led 22-20 at halftime. St. Maries scored the first seven points during the third quarter, with Blake Schoo’s hoop trimming it to 29-22. Schoo was whistled for his third and fourth personal fouls in rapid succession, and St. Maries extended the lead to 11, 33-22, by the end of the third.
Coach Larson Anderson told the Free Press defense was the difference in the outcome, and that the team is working toward a better showing at the district tournament. “I’m not happy with how it went, but how we finish is a lot more important,” he said.
Friday night at McCall, GHS got a strong showiing from MIles Lefebvre (11 points) and double-digits from Anderson (15) and Dane Lindsley (13).
Coming — Grangeville (5-6, 0-1 Central Idaho League) visits Orofino on Jan. 30 and St. Maries on Feb. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.