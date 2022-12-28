Grangeville's Jaden Legarreta photo

Grangeville's Jaden Legarreta scored 12 points at Orofino on Dec. 21. He is pictured clashing with Prairie boys for a rebound earlier this month in Cottonwood.

OROFINO — The Grangeville basketball boys are still in search of their season’s first win, having turned pressure defense into a late run that tied their game Dec. 21 with the Maniacs at 41-41 to force overtime. Orofino then took a 47-45 lead into the game’s final possession, during which the Bulldogs had three shots at tying it up again, according to the Lewiston Tribune, but missed all three.

“Cody [Klement], Jaden [Legarreta] and David Goicoa, those three guys all did their job jumping the passing lanes,” GHS coach Cooper Wright said. “We had to play pressure at the end of the game. Overall, we’re not satisfied with the loss. We definitely think that we should have got that win, but I think that things are trending in the right direction with a young team, and as long as we keep moving forward, getting better each week, I think there’s a bright future for this program.”

