OROFINO — The Grangeville basketball boys are still in search of their season’s first win, having turned pressure defense into a late run that tied their game Dec. 21 with the Maniacs at 41-41 to force overtime. Orofino then took a 47-45 lead into the game’s final possession, during which the Bulldogs had three shots at tying it up again, according to the Lewiston Tribune, but missed all three.
“Cody [Klement], Jaden [Legarreta] and David Goicoa, those three guys all did their job jumping the passing lanes,” GHS coach Cooper Wright said. “We had to play pressure at the end of the game. Overall, we’re not satisfied with the loss. We definitely think that we should have got that win, but I think that things are trending in the right direction with a young team, and as long as we keep moving forward, getting better each week, I think there’s a bright future for this program.”
Having trailed by eight, 25-17, after the first half, Grangeville outpaced Orofino during the third quarter to draw within five, 35-30, then held the Maniacs to just six points during the fourth to push the contest to overtime.
Klement led all scorers with 19 points.
“Cody, we’ve been encouraging him to continue to shoot the ball,” Wright said. “He’s a really good natural shooter, and I think that he has stepped up in a leadership role.”
Legarreta (12) and Jack Bransford (10) also cracked double-digits for GHS.
“I think we’re starting to finally get what we’re trying to do as a system, and I think Jaden and Jack fit that system really well, especially on the defensive end,” Wright said. “It all starts with how we want to pressure teams, and a lot of Jack’s points come off turnovers where he gets out in front and is able to get wide open lay-ins on the other end.”
The Bulldogs entered their Christmas break 0-6, but Wright sees the squad making strides.
“I think we’ve made a lot of progress since the beginning of season,” he said. “A lot of new guys are having to step up. There’s not one senior on our team, so that’s a little unique. It has been a learning experience, but I think overall, from the beginning of season now, we’ve made some steps forward. We still have a lot of stuff to clean up, but we’re going to make sure we get that done.”
Next, Grangeville hosts a back-to-back with McCall at GHS on Jan. 3 followed by Moscow on Jan. 4. After two more non-league games, the Bulldogs visit Central Idaho League newcomer Kellogg on Jan. 13, with an overnight stay to play at St. Maries on Jan. 14.
“McCall is typically big and tall,” Wright said. “They usually have an advantage on the height factor, but they have some skilled shooters as well. Moscow is a little bit of a younger team that graduated a bunch of seniors, but when we went up there, we had some turnover issues. “Both teams are going to be a good way to come out of this break — they’re going to be two tough tests, and we’ll see where we’re at. Then we continue to push forward into league play, and I think really it’s just a matter of getting guys on rhythm and getting them comfortable with what we’re doing. Kellogg is just as athletic on the court as they are on the football field, and their general athletic ability shows. I think the addition of Kellogg into the league is a good addition, and it’ll be fun to compete with them. St. Maries graduated a decent number of seniors last year, but Grayson Sands is still there. He was a key part in their back-to-back state championship game appearances, and their state title in 2021. … And they have a couple of other guys that step up.”
