GRANGEVILLE — The Bulldog boys scored the first four points and hung within four points after a put-back by Kyle Frei (12 points) early in the second quarter, but found themselves on the wrong end of an 8-2 run that saw Prairie push out to a 10-point lead before halftime on Jan. 7 at GHS.
Grangeville held within eight points after a free throw by Dane Lindsley during the first minute of the fourth quarter, but Prairie’s Damian Forsmann (13 points) keyed a 15-2 run which effectively ended the contest. The Pirates went on to win it 69-50, splitting the season series for the second year in a row.
Grangeville trailed by multiple possessions for much of the contest, after Prairie got two-point hoops in succession from Derik Shears (12 points), Owen Anderson (14) and Cole Schlader (13).
The Pirates followed up with a three-pointer that made it 27-16; Grangeville then closed the gap to six on a triple by Miles Lefebvre. Prairie extended the lead to 13 on Anderson’s three-ball early in the third quarter and used pressure defense to extend it to 15 on a layup.
Schlader went down with an apparent leg injury midway through the third, after which Grangeville cut the lead to eight on a trey by Aiden Anderson (13 points). Baskets by Shears and Forsmann put it back into double-digits and Brody Hasselstrom’s three-pointer made it 50-38 at the end of the third quarter.
•
Later in the week, Grangeville (5-3) torched Highland 60-46 at GHS with top scoring from Kyle Frei (14) and Aiden Anderson (11).
Prairie (6-3, 3-1 Whitepine League) had games at Troy, against Salmon River and against Lapwai snowed out.
The league games with Troy and Lapwai are in the process of being rescheduled, and as of Tuesday, Jan. 14, the fate of the Salmon River games remained uncertain.
