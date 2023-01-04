Prairie competes at Avista Tourney
LEWISTON — The Prairie basketball boys got double-digit scoring from Trenton Lorentz (10 points) and Lee Forsmann (10) during the first round of Avista Holiday Tournament play Dec. 27, but fell to Shadle Park 57-35 that day, then fell to Pendleton 46-33 on Dec. 28.
Kellogg beat the Pirates 65-30 during the tournament’s third day. The Wildcats led 14-2 barely two minutes into the game.
Salmon River smokes Meadows Valley
NEW MEADOWS — The Salmon River basketball boys beat Meadows Valley 64-29 on Monday, Jan. 2, with Cordell Bovey (25 points), Gabe Zavala (19) and Aaron Markley (12) all scoring double-digits. SRHS led 18-4 after one quarter and outscored the hosts 22-8 during the second.
Next, Salmon River visits Clearwater Valley at 6 p.m. Jan. 5. The Savages’ schedule continues Jan. 7 at Horseshoe Bend, Jan. 9 at Highland and Jan. 10 against Nezperce at Meadows Valley.
Vale snaps Kamiah’s win streak
NEW PLYMOUTH — Vale (Ore.) beat the Kamiah basketball boys 59-49 during the first round of the Truckstop.com tournament on Dec. 28.
NEW PLYMOUTH — Kaden DeGroot (17 points), David Kludt (12) and Rehan Kou (10) all scored double-digits during the second round of the Truckstop.com tournament on Dec. 29, when the Kubs turned a one-point halftime lead into a 20-point win over Nyssa (Ore.), 55-35.
The Kamiah basketball boys scored 15 points on free throws during the second half, which fueled a 17-6 run during the third quarter.
NEW PLYMOUTH — The Kamiah basketball boys rode double-digit scoring by Everett Skinner (16 points) and Rehan Kou (15) to a 41-39 overtime win over Soda Springs during the trophy round of the Truckstop.com tournament on Dec. 30.
The Kubs were outscored 5-2 during the first quarter, but found offense with a couple of baskets by Everett Skinner (16 points) and Rehan Kou (15) to keep the game relatively close at halftime, when they trailed 21-14.
During the third quarter, Kamiah tied the score at 30-30, with key shots including three-pointers by Skinner and Tug Loughran.
The fourth quarter went quietly for both sides, as Soda Springs mustered two field goals and Kamiah tied with a basket and two free throws by Skinner.
In overtime, the Kubs held Soda Springs to five points, and scored on shots by Kou, Kaden DeGroot and two free throws by David Kludt.
Next, Kamiah (8-1) hosts Orofino Jan. 5, visits Potlatch Jan. 7, then hosts league-leading Lapwai on Jan. 10.
