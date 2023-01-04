Prairie competes at Avista Tourney

LEWISTON — The Prairie basketball boys got double-digit scoring from Trenton Lorentz (10 points) and Lee Forsmann (10) during the first round of Avista Holiday Tournament play Dec. 27, but fell to Shadle Park 57-35 that day, then fell to Pendleton 46-33 on Dec. 28.

