Kubs raid Genesee, seize season’s first league ‘W’
GENESEE — The Kamiah boys had been skunked during both 2018 games against these Bulldogs, but cleaned up with a 42-30 win after a first half stinker last Saturday, Dec. 14. KHS had 10 points in all at halftime, but outscored Genesee by 10 points each quarter after the intermission.
Sam Brisbois totaled a game-high 18 points for Kamiah, as KHS notched its first league win of the season.
Earlier in the week, Lapwai beat the Kubs 74-55 and KHS beat Kendrick 53-24.
Up next, Kamiah (2-3, 1-3 Whitepine League) hosts this year’s Upriver Rampage rivalry games Dec. 19 against Clearwater Valley. The boys tip off at 7:30 p.m.
Pressley, Pfefferkorn lead CV
KOOSKIA — The Clearwater Valley boys overpowered Orofino 50-36 Thursday night, Dec. 12, on the strength of output from Tyler Pressley (17 points) and Tyce Pfefferkorn (14). CV outscored Orofino 19-2 during the second quarter.
Up next, Clearwater Valley (2-2, 0-2 WPL) visits Kamiah Dec. 19 and hosts Potlatch for a quad Dec. 21, with JV games at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to be followed by varsity games.
Tournament to wrap 2019 for SRHS
Salmon River (0-2 this week, 1-3 overall) are set to play Dec. 19-21 at College of Idaho. First is Riverstone at 4 p.m. Thursday.
