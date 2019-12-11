Salmon River shuts down Castleford
RIGGINS — During the second half of their 51-40 win last Saturday, Dec. 7, the Salmon River boys outscored Castleford 15-4 during the third quarter.
SRHS got 18 points from Isaac Hofflander and Justin Whitten added 12.
The teams had played to a tie, 13-all, during the first quarter and the Savages had pulled ahead 28-25 by halftime.
Earlier in the week, Orofino beat Salmon River 44-42.
Up next, Salmon River (1-1) is set to host Prairie Dec. 12, play at the Small School Showcase Dec. 14 at Mountain View, and visit Council on Dec. 17.
CV blows out Highland
KOOSKIA — The Clearwater Valley boys started their season with a 70-40 win over Highland last Thursday night, Dec. 5.
Laban Francis (22 points), Connor Jackson (21) and Tyler Pressley (15) all had big scoring performances.
CV led 15-6 after the first quarter and extended it to 20 points at halftime, 39-19.
The Rams outscored Highland during both quarters after halftime.
In Whitepine League play last Saturday, Troy beat CV 64-58.
CV visited Prairie after press time Tuesday, Dec. 10.
Up next, Clearwater Valley (1-1) is scheduled to host Orofino Dec. 12 and visit Lapwai Dec. 17.
GHS boys test Lapwai
LAPWAI — Grangeville’s boys opened their season with a tough matchup on the road Dec. 3 against a 1AD1 powerhouse, and on the strength of 15 points from Dane Lindsley and double-digits from Kyle Frei (14), Aiden Anderson (10) and Caleb Frei (10), GHS put Lapwai to the test.
The Bulldogs led 20-19 after the first quarter and played Lapwai to a standstill, 17-17, during the second. Lapwai outscored GHS by 16, 24-8, during the third quarter. Titus Yearout (26) and Kross Taylor (24) had monster nights for the Wildcats.
Grangeville (1-1) hosted the Lewiston JV after press time Tuesday.
