The first games of high school boys basketball statewide will be played this Saturday, Nov. 27, but for teams in North Central Idaho, this winter sport’s regular season starts with Clearwater Valley hosting Timberline on Monday night, Nov. 29.

Kamiah’s opener is Tuesday, Nov. 30, at Grangeville, and that same night, Salmon River hosts Nezperce in Riggins.

Prairie’s first comes next month: The Pirates open at Grangeville on Dec. 3. St. John Bosco gets into the act Dec. 7 against Nezperce.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments