MCCALL — With the girls state tournament finale having been dashed on Tri-Valley’s late three-pointer earlier that day, Salmon River boys basketball season also ended with a narrow loss to the Titans last Saturday night, Feb. 22.
Jimmy Tucker scored 18 points during the third round of the Long Pin Conference’s District III tournament, but Tri-Valley put two in double-digits and held off SRHS 43-39.
Salmon River led by a point after each of the first and third quarters, but Tri-Valley dominated the scoring during the even-number periods.
Salmon River limited Titans top scorers Nate Kindall (14 points) and Brendan Wood (13) to three during the fourth quarterr, but Jarret Mink and Garrett Bunker had two field goals apiece during the decisive fourth quarter.
Salmon River’s Justin Whitten scored all of his eight points during the third quarter, with a three-pointer, a traditional three-point play and another field goal. SRHS wing Ethan Shepherd canned a three-pointer during the second and another in the fourth.
Tri-Valley shot 10-for-17 at the foul line, including five-for-six during the fourth quarter.
With the win, Tri-Valley moved on and played Council Feb. 25. The winner of that game faces Cascade Feb. 27 at McCall for a shot at the play-in at 3 p.m. Feb. 29 at GHS.
