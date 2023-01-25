Grangeville's Jaden Legarreta photo

Grangeville's Jaden Legarreta shoots for two as Bulldogs coach Cooper Wright (background) gives a shout of encouragement.

 Free Press / Andrew Ottoson

Kellogg's Lunas shine at Grangeville

GRANGEVILLE — After more than three scoreless minutes at the start of the contest between the boys basketball Bulldogs and Central Idaho League newcomer Kellogg last Friday night, Jan. 20, the visiting Wildcats streaked ahead for a 59-28 win at GHS.

