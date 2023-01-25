Kellogg's Lunas shine at Grangeville
GRANGEVILLE — After more than three scoreless minutes at the start of the contest between the boys basketball Bulldogs and Central Idaho League newcomer Kellogg last Friday night, Jan. 20, the visiting Wildcats streaked ahead for a 59-28 win at GHS.
After Ray Holes lifted Grangeville within one point, 5-4, with about three minutes left in the first quarter, Kellogg opened up an 18-8 lead with a traditional three-point play by Riply Luna early in the second quarter. Kellogg outscored GHS 17-4 during the frame and led 31-12 at halftime.
POTLATCH — The Loggers rolled off a 52-22 win over the visiting Clearwater Valley basketball boys last Saturday, Jan. 21, outscoring the Rams 16-2 during the first quarter. Landon Schlieper scored a team-high nine points for CV.
Cascade rambles past Salmon River
NEW MEADOWS — Cordell Bovey (12 points) had the high score for the Salmon River basketball boys, but a 25-2 first quarter run put the contest immediately out of the Savages’ reach. Cascade went on to win 62-28.
MOSCOW — A 56-22 win last Saturday, Jan. 21, kept the Kamiah basketball boys in second place in the Whitepine League standings, as Kaden DeGroot (15 points) and Everett Skinner (12) paced the Kubs to their eighth league win of the season. KHS led by 11 after the first quarter and by 22 points, 33-11, at halftime.
TROY — A 52-35 Whitepine League win over Prairie last Saturday, Jan. 21, put Troy at 6-3 in the WPL standings and dropped Prairie to 3-6. Lee Forsmann scored a team-high 10 points for PHS.
Lapwai makes it 50 straight wins
LAPWAI — The Prairie basketball boys got 13 points from Lee Forsmann as Lapwai shot out a 96-35 win over the Pirates on Jan. 19, making it 50 wins in a row for the Wildcats, according to the Lewiston Tribune.
Salmon River squeaks past Tri-Valley
CAMBRIDGE — Trailing 38-30 entering the final frame on Jan. 19, the Salmon River basketball boys slipped past Tri-Valley 58-56 as Cordell Bovey (21 points) notched three three-pointers during the fourth quarter as part of his high-scoring night. Gabe Zavala (22 points) paced the SRHS offense. As a team, the Savages totaled 21 on foul shots including 10 by Bovey during the fourth.
KAMIAH — The Kamiah basketball boys built a 21-point halftime lead and cruised to a 53-31 win over river rival Clearwater Valley on Jan. 17. Kaden DeGroot scored a team-high 20 points including a dunk off a steal.
Kendrick clocks St. John Bosco
COTTONWOOD — A 67-46 win over the Patriots kept the Kendrick basketball boys undefeated in the Whitepine League’s lower division, as the Tigers stoked a three-point halftime lead to double-digits during the third quarter on Jan. 17. Torry Chmelik (24 points) and Clay Weckman (15) scored double-figures for the Patriots.
