Nighthawks fly over Salmon River

NEZPERCE — Gabe Zavala and Cordell Bovey scored 19 points apiece and Riley Davis added 12 on Monday, Dec. 19, but host Nezperce put four players in double figures and prevailed 68-55 on the strength of an 18-6 run during the second quarter.

