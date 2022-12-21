Nighthawks fly over Salmon River
NEZPERCE — Gabe Zavala and Cordell Bovey scored 19 points apiece and Riley Davis added 12 on Monday, Dec. 19, but host Nezperce put four players in double figures and prevailed 68-55 on the strength of an 18-6 run during the second quarter.
GENESEE — Rehan Kou (16 points) and Kamiah teammates Kaden DeGroot (12) and David Kludt (10) carried the KHS basketball boys to a 56-22 win last Saturday, Dec. 17, at Genesee. The win kept Kamiah undefeated in the Whitepine League, as the Kubs moved to 5-0 overall.
Stoner elevates Troy at Clearwater Valley
KOOSKIA — The Clearwater Valley basketball boys started fast against Troy on Dec. 17, but the Trojans took a 29-22 halftime lead and cruised to a 56-44 win on 15 points by Eli Stoner. Landon Schlieper (17) and Myatt Osborn (15) had the Rams’ high totals.
Schlieper notches 11 against Lapwai
KOOSKIA — The Clearwater Valley basketball boys ran into a buzzsaw in the form of Lapwai’s Kase Wynott, who put up 44 points leading the Wildcats to their 40th consecutive win, by a 105-34 score against the Rams Dec. 13. Landon Schlieper scored a team-high 11 for CV.
Wassmuths, Weckman net Bosco a ‘W’
NEZPERCE — Cody Wassmuth (22 points), Clay Weckman (21) and Levi Wassmuth (10) paced the St. John Bosco basketball boys to a 68-41 win Dec. 13. The Patriots led 13-7 after one quarter and led by 17 points at halftime.
CASCADE — Salmon River’s Gabe Zavala notched 21 points and Tyrus Swift added 11 on Dec. 15, but host Cascade beat the SRHS basketball boys, 75-48.
COTTONWOOD — David Kludt (17 points), Rehan Kou (15) and Kaden DeGroot (11) dominated the scoring as the Kamiah basketball boys overwhelmed a depleted Prairie squad 55-26 on Dec. 13.
