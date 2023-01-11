Kludt lifts Kamiah with late threes
POTLATCH — Late in regular time during what became a 47-41 Kamiah win, Kubs forward David Kludt cut from right wing toward center court, received a pass from Kaden DeGroot a step beyond the volleyball line, took one dribble toward the top of the arc, and rose up for a three-pointer that knotted the score at 39-all last Saturday, Jan. 7.
The host Loggers missed two free throws after a Kubs foul with less than a second remaining in regulation, and Kludt buried an icebreaking three with a minute left in what had been a scoreless overtime.
Kludt finished with a game-high 23 points.
DeGroot froze Potlatch out with four final shots, according to the Lewiston Tribune, and with the victory, the Kubs stood alongside Lapwai as the season’s last two unbeaten Whitepine League teams, with the Wildcats due in Kamiah after the press deadline Jan. 10.
Earlier in the week, Orofino beat Kamiah 61-51 in overtime, after DeGroot (13 points) tied the game at the end of regulation. Kludt (20) scored the team-high and Rehan Kou (10) added double-digits.
Coming up, the Kubs have a Jan. 13 game at Troy and a Jan. 17 home game against Clearwater Valley.
GRANGEVILLE — Carter Mundt (18 points), Sam Lindsley (17) and the boys basketball Bulldogs beat St. John Bosco 64-50 on Monday night, Jan. 9, opening up a 13-point lead early in the second quarter and matching the visiting Patriots’ scoring the rest of the way.
Lindsley opened the scoring with a three-pointer and Cody Klement followed with a short jump shot for a 5-0 lead. Klement then chased down a fast-breaking Bosco player and blocked his shot.
The Patriots regrouped with Cody Wassmuth (14 points) making a three and drawing a foul from Mundt during his follow-through and Torry Chmelik (13) drawing Lindsley’s second while finishing a layup. But with those hoops split by another Bulldogs basket, and with both and-one free throws off the mark, the lead changed hands on Luke Stubbers’ jump shot. The Bulldogs immediately countered, and Levi Wassmuth put the Bosco boys back in front, 10-9, with a layup off a turnover and an assist from Cody Wassmuth.
Clay Weckman (12 points) also ended up scoring double-digits for St. John Bosco, but Grangeville’s next basket gave the Bulldogs the lead for good.
David Goicoa pushed it to 13-10 in favor of GHS, and a series of baskets by Mundt pushed that lead into double-digits. Mundt converted a jumper over Levi Wassmuth, drawing a foul but missing the freebie, then finished off the first quarter with a hoop off a pass from Jack Bransford.
Mundt opened the second quarter with another jump shot, then canned a free throw for a 10-point lead, 20-10.
Jaden Legarreta followed with a three-pointer, and GHS held a 14-point lead at halftime.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.