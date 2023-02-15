Kubs clobber Troy on senior day
KAMIAH — Kaden DeGroot (17 points) posted the high point total last Saturday, Feb. 10, as the KHS basketball boys closed out their regular season with a 56-28 doubling of Troy.
The Kubs started all their seniors, including Brady Cox, who missed the entire season due to a football injury, but whose recovery is on course for the upcoming track season. The Kubs switched back to their regular rotation after about three minutes, during which Troy maintained a 2-2 tie.
KHS outscored the Trojans 11-4 during the rest of the first quarter, with early baskets including two post-ups by Rehan Kou and a fast break dunk by DeGroot. The Kubs widened that lead to 15 during the second quarter, and to 20 with a hoop by Will Millage off an inbounds pass late in the third quarter.
It reached 30 points, 51-21, on a second-chance putback by DeGroot during the fourth quarter.
Right after that, the Kamiah crowd gave its loudest cheer of the night when Cox got to the foul line and scored. Receiving a pass on right wing, Cox faked out his defender and ripped past him with an explosive first step, drawing a foul that cut his jump shot slightly short. When he made the first of the two free throws for his first and only point of 2022-23, Kubs supporters erupted.
With the win, Kamiah drew the Whitepine League’s No. 2 seed and a first round district tournament game against Clearwater Valley at 6 p.m. Wednesday night, Feb. 14.
GRANGEVILLE — Carter Mundt (27 points) and Jaden Legarreta (10) led the boys basketball Bulldogs past St. John Bosco 57-47 last Friday night, Feb. 9.
After trailing 14-12 through the first quarter, GHS outpaced the Patriots 18-4 during the second quarter and extended the lead during the third.
Cody Wassmuth (19 points) and Clay Weckman (11) scored team-highs for St. John Bosco.
Grangeville’s district tournament opens at 1 p.m. Feb. 18 at GHS, where the Bulldogs host Priest River for a play-in. The winner will play at Orofino at 6 p.m. Feb. 20.
COTTONWOOD — The visiting Loggers locked down top-scoring Pirate Lee Forsmann and held the Prairie basketball boys to single digits during the second, third and fourth quarters of a 41-23 contest Feb. 7. Next, Prairie meets Potlatch again in the Whitepine League’s district tournament first round, in a contest to be play at 6 p.m. Feb. 15 at Potlatch. The tournament continues with the semifinals and the first elimination round Feb. 20 at Lewiston High School. Second eliminations will be made Feb. 21 at Lewiston High, with the district title game and a third elimination Feb. 22. The last two one-loss teams will meet at 8 p.m. Feb. 23, with the winner on to state as the district’s second 1AD1 tournament representative.
