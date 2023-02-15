Kamiah's Kaden DeGroot photo

Kamiah's Kaden DeGroot dunked during a fast break against Troy last Saturday, Feb. 10.

 Free Press / Andrew Ottoson

Kubs clobber Troy on senior day

KAMIAH — Kaden DeGroot (17 points) posted the high point total last Saturday, Feb. 10, as the KHS basketball boys closed out their regular season with a 56-28 doubling of Troy.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments