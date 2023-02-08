Kludt powers Kamiah past Potlatch, Liberty Charter
KAMIAH — Three triples by David Kludt (19 points) and an early Kubs lead, 14-8, proved enough for the Kubs to beat Potlatch 38-32 last Friday night, Feb. 3. Later in the week, Kamiah beat non-league Liberty Charter 48-41 on 26 points from Kludt and 11 from Everett Skinner. On Feb. 4, the Kubs overcame a 10-point deficit, 15-5, with interior play by Kludt, Skinner and Rehan Kou, as Kludt flourished in the offensive post while Kou and Skinner booked 10 rebounds apiece.
The Kubs close out their Whitepine League schedule Feb. 10 against Troy.
Bulldogs blitz Timberline
GRANGEVILLE — A fast start carried the boys basketball Bulldogs to a 64-50 win over Timberline on Feb. 2, as Cody Klement (17 points), Carter Mundt (13) and Jaden Legarreta (10) all scored double-digits for GHS. The Bulldogs led 25-6 after a quarter and 42-18 at halftime.
Clearwater Valley tops Prairie
KOOSKIA — Guarding Prairie standout Lee Forsmann far better than they did during the previous meeting, the Clearwater Valley basketball boys broke their streak of losses to the Pirates with a 32-24 win on Jan. 31. Landon Schlieper scored a game-high nine points. Later in the week, Logos outshot CV 54-27, turning a seven-point halftime lead into a 54-27 blowout on the strength of nine three-pointers. Schlieper and Myatt Osborn scored a team-high 10 points apiece for CV.
Forsmann powers Prairie past Genesee
COTTONWOOD — Lee Forsmann (21 points) boosted Prairie from an 11-9 deficit to a 24-14 halftime lead on the way to a 52-42 win over Genesee on Friday night, Feb. 3. Noah Behler scored nine for PHS.
Markley, Bovey, Zavala lead SRHS
Aaron Markley (13 points), Cordell Bovey (12) and Gabe Zavala (11) all scored double digits on Feb. 3, but Horseshoe Bend prevailed 61-53.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.