Kludt powers Kamiah past Potlatch, Liberty Charter

KAMIAH — Three triples by David Kludt (19 points) and an early Kubs lead, 14-8, proved enough for the Kubs to beat Potlatch 38-32 last Friday night, Feb. 3. Later in the week, Kamiah beat non-league Liberty Charter 48-41 on 26 points from Kludt and 11 from Everett Skinner. On Feb. 4, the Kubs overcame a 10-point deficit, 15-5, with interior play by Kludt, Skinner and Rehan Kou, as Kludt flourished in the offensive post while Kou and Skinner booked 10 rebounds apiece.

