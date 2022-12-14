Schlieper lifts Clearwater Valley over Salmon River

KOOSKIA — Landon Schlieper’s 25 points and 14 rebounds propelled the Clearwater Valley basketball boys to a 53-45 win over Salmon River on Dec. 6, as the Rams overpowered double-digit performances by Cordell Bovey (17 points), Gabe Zavala (14) and Tyrus Swift (14).

