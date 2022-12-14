Schlieper lifts Clearwater Valley over Salmon River
KOOSKIA — Landon Schlieper’s 25 points and 14 rebounds propelled the Clearwater Valley basketball boys to a 53-45 win over Salmon River on Dec. 6, as the Rams overpowered double-digit performances by Cordell Bovey (17 points), Gabe Zavala (14) and Tyrus Swift (14).
CVHS led by eight at halftime, 24-16, and extended that to 18 during the third quarter. Salmon River rushed back, scoring 24 during the fourth, but the Rams kept up their scoring pace to stay ahead.
DeGroot powers Kamiah past Logos
KAMIAH — Trailing 25-17 at halftime, the Kamiah basketball boys got a boost from Kaden DeGroot, who paced all scorers with 18 points as the Kubs went on to beat Logos 44-35 by holding the visitors to single-digits during the third and fourth quarters.
COTTONWOOD — A tight contest Dec. 10 cracked open during the second half Dec. 10, when the Troy basketball boys put together a 12-4 run on the way to a 36-20 win over Prairie. Lee Forsmann scored a team-high 10 points, but the Trojans allowed multiple made shots to only one other Pirate — Noah Behler, who finished with five points.
Lapwai springs past Prairie
COTTONWOOD — Prairie’s Lee Forsmann scored 13 points as the Pirates took on powerhouse Lapwai on Thursday night, Dec. 8, but the outcome became clear before halftime, when the visiting Wildcats led 49-24, having scored 30 points during the second quarter. They went on to win 82-38 as standout Case Wynott tallied 41.
Bulldogs overmatched at Moscow
MOSCOW — The host Bears beat the Grangeville basketball boys 59-26 on Dec. 10, holding the Bulldogs without a double-digit scorer. Jack Bransford had the team-high for GHS with seven points.
Potlatch tops Clearwater Valley
KOOSKIA — Austin Curtis scored the team-high for Clearwater Valley Dec. 10 against Potlatch, posting up for seven points, but the Loggers ran away with the game, 64-19.
MCCALL — The visiting Bulldogs lost Dec. 6 at McCall.
