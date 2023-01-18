Prairie tops Logos in OT after clutch threes by Forsmann, Shears

MOSCOW — Lee Forsmann (31 points) and Riley Shears (12) pushed Prairie’s game last Saturday, Jan. 14, to overtime with clutch three-pointers, according to the Lewiston Tribune, as the boys basketball Pirates rallied out of a three-point halftime deficit to win by four, 57-53, in overtime.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments