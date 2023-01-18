Prairie tops Logos in OT after clutch threes by Forsmann, Shears
MOSCOW — Lee Forsmann (31 points) and Riley Shears (12) pushed Prairie’s game last Saturday, Jan. 14, to overtime with clutch three-pointers, according to the Lewiston Tribune, as the boys basketball Pirates rallied out of a three-point halftime deficit to win by four, 57-53, in overtime.
Lumberjacks overpower GHS
ST. MARIES — A 10-2 first quarter run by the hosts proved too much for the Grangeville basketball boys to overcome last Saturday, Jan. 14, as St. Maries held Bulldogs’ top scorers Carter Mundt and Jaden Legarreta to five points apiece and won 56-21.
Garden Valley tops Salmon River
GARDEN VALLEY — Cordell Bovey (19 points) and Gabe Zavala (11) made headway for the Salmon River basketball boys, but SRHS slipped to 0-5 in Long Pin Conference play with a 68-44 loss last Saturday, Jan. 14. The Savages are still seeking their season’s first win.
Luna twins power Kellogg to 3-0 league start
KELLOGG — Central Idaho League newcomers Kolby Luna (25 points) and Riply Luna (18) powered the host Wildcats to a 10-point lead, 22-12, during the first quarter last Friday night, Jan. 13, and pushed the Grangeville basketball boys into an 0-2 league standings hole in the process. Carter Mundt (16 points) and Sam Lindsley (10) scored double-digits for GHS.
St. John Bosco climbs league standings
CRAIGMONT — Had the Highland basketball boys prevailed last Thursday night, Jan. 12, they’d have equaled St. John Bosco’s win total in the Whitepine League’s lower division standings, but Clay Weckman (19 points), Cody Wassmuth (17) and Torry Chmelik (15) nudged the Patriots ahead of the hosts. Bolting out to a 17-point first quarter lead, 28-11, St. John Bosco cruised to a 63-50 win — third third WPL victory of the season.
Council trumps Salmon River
COUNCIL — The Salmon River basketball boys got 14 points from Gabe Zavala but found Council overwhelming during the second quarter, when the host Lumberjacks outscored the Savages 23-6 on the way to a 74-33 win Jan. 12, which kept Council undefeated in Long Pin Conference play.
WEIPPE — Grangeville’s basketball boys notched their season’s second victory last Wednesday night, Jan. 11, standing up a 34-33 third quarter lead on the way to a five-point win, 52-47, on the strength of sharp shooting by Cody Klement and Sam Lindsley, who tallied 13 points apiece. Timberline’s Parker Brown (27) complicated the Bulldogs’ efforts, but GHS outscored the hosts 18-14 in the final frame, having played the Spartans to a 26-all halftime tie.
COTTONWOOD — Lee Forsmann (33 points) and Riley Shears (11) powered the Prairie basketball boys to a 10-point halftime lead, 26-16, on the way to a 59-32 romp against Whitepine League familiar Clearwater Valley on Jan. 10. Landon Schlieper (12) and Austin Curtis (11) notched double-figures for CV.
KAMIAH — The Lapwai basketball boys marked 48 wins in a row, according to the Lewiston Tribune, with a 69-38 victory Jan. 10 at KHS. Kaden DeGroot scored a team-high 15 for the Kubs, who lingered within seven point, 17-10, after the first quarter. Tug Loughran scored two hoops in a row during the frame, which lifted KHS within one point, 11-10, but the Wildcats countered with the last six points of the period as part of an 11-1 run that stretched into the second quarter.
Lapwai turned it into a rout by outscoring Kamiah 20-10 during each of the second and third quarters.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.