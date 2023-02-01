Orofino blunts Bulldogs rally
GRANGEVILLE — With 2:29 to go in what had been a 12-point game last Tuesday night, Jan. 24, Grangeville’s Jaden Legarreta came down with an offensive rebound and passed to David Goicoa for a jumper that brought the Bulldogs within one point, 50-49.
Coming out of a time-out, the Bulldogs got a defensive stop, but not a go-ahead basket. Then they created another chance to pull ahead, when Sam Lindsley came up with a steal. But a turnover of Grangeville’s own kept Orofino ahead, and the Maniacs scored what proved the decisive basket when Joel Scott put back a miss for a 52-49 lead with 52 seconds remaining.
Grangeville didn’t score on the ensuing possession, and the Bulldogs worked a halfcourt trap into an offensive opportunity, as Carter Mundt and Cody Klement came up with a deflection and a steal, which turned into a jump shot that made it 52-51 with 10 seconds left. Orofino then missed a bonus free throw after GHS fouled to preserve time for a shot — but the rebound was batted around as the last 3.9 seconds ticked away. The scoreboard clock appeared to have expired, but officials granted a GHS time-out with six-tenths of a second left. GHS came out with a play that looked like it might turn that last fraction into the points for a late lead change, but before the ball was inbounded, Orofino called time out to reset its defense, and the Maniacs ended up winning, 52-51.
Goicoa scored 12 points and Mundt scored a game-high 18 points, including a traditional three-point play at the start of the third quarter, which sparked Grangeville’s comeback. Late in that run, Goicoa made a three-pointer, then Klement came up with a steal and passed to Goicoa for a quick hoop, then the Bulldogs came up with another steal, setting up Klement for a three-pointer from the left corner. With the full-court press biting hard, Mundt came up with a steal and fed it to Lindsley for a three-point shot that nearly tied the score; this was the shot Legarreta collected and passed to Goicoa for the shot that cut Orofino’s lead to one.
St. Maries rolls past Grangeville
GRANGEVILLE — Carter Mundt (12 points) and Sam Lindsley (11) had the high figures for the GHS basketball boys, but St. Maries won a Central Idaho League game Jan. 28 by a 72-48 final score.
Timberline tops CV
KOOSKIA — After playing the Weippe boys to a 10-10 tie during the first quarter on Jan. 25, Clearwater Valley slipped behind by five at halftime, 27-22, and ended up no closer in the end, 44-39. CV’s Matthew Louwien scored a team-high 15 points.
Kamiah smacks Prairie
KAMIAH — Kaden DeGroot (21), Rehan Kou (13) and Everett Skinner (10) all scored double-figures as the boys basketball Kubs blew out Prairie 59-17 on Jan. 24. Prairie’s Shane Hanson had the Pirates’ team-high total with eight points.
Troy clocks CV
TROY — Joseph Raff (10 points) and Landon Schlieper (10) kept the Clearwater Valley basketball boys in contention early in their 57-34 loss to Troy on Jan. 28, as the Rams played the Trojans within two, 10-8, during the first quarter. Troy shot out to a double-digit lead during the second quarter, outrunning CV 20-5 in the frame and leading 30-13 at halftime.
Kamiah blitzes Genesee
KAMIAH — Kaden DeGroot (17 points) and David Kludt (10) scored double-digits as the Kamiah basketball boys allowed Genesee a layup at 5:12 of the first quarter, called time-out, and marched off a 28-0 run that effectively ended the contest before halftime.
Scoring during the first part of that stretch was as follows: Kludt made a three-pointer, DeGroot scored a layup off a turnover, Rehan Kou posted up for two, Kou scored a jump shot off a pass from Matthew Oatman, DeGroot added a layup, and DeGroot scored a jump shot.
Genesee barely mustered a shot during that portion of the run, then Oatman extended it by blocking a shot. It continued with: a layup by Jaydon Crowe, a lay-in by DeGroot, a fast break layup by Kludt, a triple from the left side by Kludt, a steal and layup by Kludt, a pair of free throws by Everett Skinner, and a second-chance basket by DeGroot.
The Kubs led 32-7 after the second quarter and went on to win 51-16.
St. John Bosco beats Nezperce
CRAIGMONT — The St. John Bosco basketball boys got 13 points from Clay Weckman and 11 from Cody Wassmuth on the way to a 49-33 win over Nezperce on Jan. 24. Trailing 11-3 after the first quarter, they tied the score at 16-all at halftime, then opened up a 16-point lead during the third quarter.
Deary levels St. John Bosco
DEARY — Torry Chmelik (18 points) and Luke Stubbers (14) paced the St. John Bosco basketball boys on Jan. 26, but Deary stayed in contention for leadership of the Whitepine League’s lower division with a 60-51 win on Jan. 26. The loss evened the Patriots’ record at 5-5 (4-4 WPL).
Council handles Salmon River
NEW MEADOWS — Council kept up a perfect Long Pin Conference record (10-0) with a 59-33 win over the Salmon River basketball boys last Friday night, Jan. 27. Cordell Bovey scored a team-high 11 for SRHS.
Salmon River swamps Meadows
NEW MEADOWS — The Salmon River basketball boys got 23 points from Cordell Bovey and 14 from Gabe Zavala on the way to a 47-44 win over New Meadows on Jan. 30. Trailing by three at halftime, SRHS surged into the lead during the fourth quarter. Bovey made seven three-pointers.
Garden Valley pushes back Salmon River
NEW MEADOWS — Gabe Zavala (14 points) and Cordell Bovey (13) scored double-digits against Garden Valley, but Garden Valley won 66-37 on Jan. 28.
Orofino clips St. John Bosco
OROFINO — St. John Bosco trailed by double-digits after one quarter Jan. 28 and ultimately fell to Orofino 68-45. Cody Wassmuth (13 points) and Levi Wassmuth (10) scored double-digits.
