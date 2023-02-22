Kamiah reaches title round

With a home win over Clearwater Valley during the Feb. 15 first round of the Whitepine League’s boys basketball upper division district tournament, and with a narrow victory over Potlatch during the semifinal on Feb. 20, the Kubs reached the Feb. 22 district title game at Lewiston High School.

