Kamiah reaches title round
With a home win over Clearwater Valley during the Feb. 15 first round of the Whitepine League’s boys basketball upper division district tournament, and with a narrow victory over Potlatch during the semifinal on Feb. 20, the Kubs reached the Feb. 22 district title game at Lewiston High School.
They’ll face the Lapwai boys, who advanced their overall record to 22-0 with a blowout win over Troy on Feb. 20, and who swept the Kubs during the regular season: 69-38 on Jan. 10, and 72-56 on Jan. 31.
Win or lose, the Kubs’ post-season will continue — either by qualifying directly for the March 2-4 state tournament as district champions, or by facing an elimination game at 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at Lewiston High School. Kamiah would face the winner of the Logos-Prairie eliminator, played before the Feb. 22 district title game.
Against the Rams, who were eliminated by Prairie on Monday night, Feb. 20, the Kamiah boys trailed 2-0 and 4-2 on hoops by Myatt Osborne and Joseph Raff. The Kubs then scored seven points in a row, with baskets by Everett Skinner, David Kludt and Matthew Oatman establishing a 9-4 KHS lead.
CV drew within two on a triple by Landon Schlieper and held within three, 12-9, on a hoop by Austin Curtis, but the Kubs led by 10, 19-9, after another hoop by Oatman, and by 16, 25-9, on a basket by Kaden DeGroot. Skinner pushed the lead to 21 with a triple late in the second quarter, and to 23, 34-11, on a basket just before halftime.
Against Potlatch, the Kubs took a 2-0 lead on a pick-and-roll play between Rehan Kou and David Kludt, and the score stood the same into the final minute of the first quarter, when Everett Skinner sank a three-pointer after a Kamiah time-out.
Potlatch’s shooters sprung to life during the second half, tying the score at 16-all with less than three minutes remaining in the third quarter, then advancing into the lead, 21-16, on a three-pointer by Everett Lovell plus another basket. Kamiah trailed by four, 22-18, at the third quarter break, but snapped ahead, 26-25, on a triple by Kaden DeGroot assisted by Kludt. The pair made it 28-25 with DeGroot feeding Kludt for two — and carrying the lead into the final minutes made all the difference.
The Loggers fouled Kou, who had a tough night a the foul line but made both with 1:07 left, then Kludt came up with a steal and a layup for a 32-25 lead on the way to a 32-27 final.
Next, Kamiah plays Lapwai for the district title at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22.
Prairie tops Clearwater Valley
LEWISTON — Having lost to Potlatch on the first night of Whitepine League district tournament play Feb. 15, the Prairie basketball boys beat Clearwater Valley 48-39 on Feb. 20.
Against CV, a choppy first quarter turned in Prairie’s favor after an offensive rebound of a missed foul shot led to a hoop for Lee Forsmann, which Pirates guard Matt Wemhoff followed up with a fast break layup, which he converted into a reverse to shield the ball from Austin Curtis, who was closing in defensively for CV. The lead grew to 15, 20-5, on another fast break layup by Wemhoff.
The Rams regrouped during halftime and cut Prairie’s lead to nine, 30-21, with a hoop by Landon Schlieper late in the third quarter. The Pirates extended it back into double-digits with back-to-back hoops by Riley Shears, and ratcheted to 19, 42-23, on a pair of foul shots by Noah Behler during the fourth quarter.
With the win, Prairie advanced to an elimination game Tuesday night, Feb. 21, against Troy, and with another win, the Pirates would play either Potlatch or Logos at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Lewiston High School.
Priest River ends Grangeville’s season
GRANGEVILLE — After leading by five at halftime on Saturday, Feb. 18, the boys basketball Bulldogs slipped to a 43-37 loss in their Central Idaho League district tournament play-in. Sam Lindsley (10 points) had Grangeville’s high total.
