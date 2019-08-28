With 21 players out in their program’s fourth year, the Grangeville soccer boys are looking strong in practice.
“We feel we can be a very strong team,” coach Joel Gomez told the Free Press. “We lost three from last year, but we’ve got a lot of good freshmen.”
He said they’ll be working their way up the league standings, with motivation to avoid the bottom seeds, which have to play Intermountain League powerhouses Bonners Ferry and Timberlake in the first round of the district tournament.
“We can play good against them, too,” Gomez said. “Last year at district, Bonners beat us 1-0. We lost previous games 6-2, 6-3, but that district game was a great game. I think in the earlier games, the kids were worried because Bonners is a big team. For district, I told them, size doesn’t matter in soccer. Just play as we can.”
Back from last year is Emilio Barela, who changes position from winger to the midfielder, which Gomez thinks will give Grangeville an extra boost, to both offense and defense.
“He has been touching the ball year-round,” Gomez said. “He works hard, he plays hard, he’s a model.”
High-scoring, hard-shooting forward Jesus Perez has been motivating the younger kids on the team.
“I’m sure he wants to go to state,” Gomez said.
Bryan Gomez, the coach’s son, returns as goalkeeper and has “been learning timing of when to get out to shorten angles on shots.”
Dalton Dennis will play right wing.
“Dalton goes hard,” Gomez said. “He trains hard. He’s getting his technique down and he understands the game now.”
Josh Nichols will play right wing or left wing, and has “a lot of technique and vision,” Gomez said. “He’s working at it all year-round, and he’s very dedicated to what he wants.”
With the team’s playoff prospects riding on the league standings, early-season home games Sept. 10 against Orofino and Sept. 12 against Priest River are consequential, as are all their games against Bonners, Coeur d’Alene Charter, Kellogg, St. Maries and Timberlake.
“If we can get the community to come out and support us for these games, that’d be fantastic,” Gomez said.
