BONNERS FERRY — The Grangeville soccer boys took a 7-0 road loss last Friday, Sept. 1, denying Grangeville any hold on the midfield.
“They are athletic, skilled, high soccer IQ and deep, in equal amounts,” GHS head coach Jason Weber said. “I remembered all these except depth. They didn’t lose a step at all from the number of seniors they graduated, and after playing Timberlake twice in five days, Bonners Ferry seemed to me a much stronger and more balanced team than Timberlake.”
