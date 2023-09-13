GRANGEVILLE — Two goals by Colten Larsen plus strong defense and goalkeeping lifted the boys soccer Bulldogs over Central Idaho League rival Orofino last Wednesday, Sept. 6.

“I like to think we match up best against three teams in the district,” head coach Jason Weber said. “Orofino currently sits at the top of those three teams. … Orofino is well-coached and you can see depth in their soccer. They set an early-season statement with a 2-2 draw against the 2022 district champs, Timberlake.”

