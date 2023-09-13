GRANGEVILLE — Two goals by Colten Larsen plus strong defense and goalkeeping lifted the boys soccer Bulldogs over Central Idaho League rival Orofino last Wednesday, Sept. 6.
“I like to think we match up best against three teams in the district,” head coach Jason Weber said. “Orofino currently sits at the top of those three teams. … Orofino is well-coached and you can see depth in their soccer. They set an early-season statement with a 2-2 draw against the 2022 district champs, Timberlake.”
The Bulldogs focused on slowing Ethan Potratz and Jorge Santos-Lopez, and Bulldogs defensive midfielder Adrian Rodriguez made a big difference.
“Adrian did very well reading their buildup,” Weber said. “Orofino was limited to four shots inside our 18 and a couple attempts just outside the 18, not to include a couple of corners.”
GHS had the luxury of a lead from the outset, when, three minutes into the game, Jack Bransford’s corner kick reached Larsen, who headed it in. Larsen scored again early in the second half, striking a “nicely placed arching shot” from just outside Orofino’s 18, Weber said.
Weber also pointed to the play of defenders Michael Green and Dylan Warren as well as Joel Gates and Kieran Gallagher. Orofino’s offense picked up during the second half, with 13 shots as well as a penalty kick by Potratz — which goalie Logan Weber stopped to preserve his shutout.
Later in the week, Grangeville hosted and beat McCall’s JV 1-0 — the first time the Bulldogs have faced a Vandals squad since their varsity delivered 9-0 drubbing.
This time, the lone goal belonged to Bransford, who turned a through pass from Larsen into a one-on-one with McCall’s goalie, which Bransford finished off with a shot from the top of the six-yard box during the first half.
Weber also pointed out success winning 50/50 balls and in the midfield more generally throughout the rest of the game.
Next, Grangeville hosts Bonners Ferry Thursday, Sept. 14, with the girls at 4 p.m. and the boys at 6 p.m.
Both squads are in action again on Saturday, Sept. 16, with St. Maries in town for a noon girls kickoff and a 2 p.m. boys start.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.