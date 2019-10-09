Grangeville’s Isaac Vandomelen scored the first goal of the game last Saturday, Oct. 5, against St. Maries, and Vandomelen would have had another if not for this diving play by the Lumberjacks goalkeeper. When the weather soured after halftime, St. Maries came back with four goals to beat the GHS boys 4-1.
Earlier in the week, Bonners Ferry beat the Bulldog boys 6-0 and Coeur d’Alene Charter won 4-1.
Up next, Grangeville hosts Timberlake Oct. 12, with the boys to play at 2 p.m., right after the 12 p.m. girls game. The district tournament begins Monday, Oct. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.