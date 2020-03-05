Boys state basketball tournaments: Malad ends Grangeville's run

BOISE — Grangeville's 2A tournament run ended in a 51-37 loss to Malad on Friday, March 6, at Capital High School. Aiden Anderson had scored 11 on three three-pointers and 50 percent shooting from the floor during the first half. That was despite a back injury he sustained against North Fremont, his dad and GHS head coach Larson Anderson told the Free Press after the game. Malad held Anderson without a point during the second half, widening out a 23-20 halftime lead.
Even so, Grangeville drew within seven points when Blake Schoo — fired up after losing the ball to tough defense with about five minutes left in the fourth — scored on a couple of dribble-drives coming out of a time out.
"A stop or two, maybe a three, and we're back in the game," Anderson said. "In that timeout it was, 'Guys, we've got to create. Attack the basket. We've got time. If they cut that off, kick it out for threes. So Blake had some nice drives and scores, but we couldn't get the stop on the other end."
The shape of the end game had become clear at the end of the third quarter, when Malad spread the floor and worked a minute or more off the clock, forcing Grangeville to switch from zone to man-to-man and pressure defenses.
The pressure might have worked had Malad missed a few more free throws; the Dragons ended up making 10 of their 15 foul shots.
With the loss, Grangeville's season ended with an 11-13 overall record.
Kamiah rallies past Riverstone, will play for consolation trophy at 9:15 a.m. MT Saturday at Vallivue
The Kamiah boys won their Friday night eliminator 49-46 over Riverstone. With the win, the Kubs are on to the consolation final against Oakley, to be played at 9:15 a.m. MT March 7 at Vallivue High School. The Free Press will make a full report in the March 11 print edition.
Kubs take Ambrose to the final minute
CALDWELL — The Kamiah boys played Ambrose within a point for much of the first half and had a tough chance to make it a two-point game during the final minute. Instead, two Ambrose players contested Sam Brisbois' fast break and the Archers came away with a 56-49 win over the Kubs.
"[Paul] Yenor is a handful," Kamiah coach Aaron Skinner told the Free Press of the imposing Archers standout who scored 29 points. "We haven't had to deal with a 6-6, 6-7 kid in the middle. Give us another couple days, and it wouldn't turn out the same way."
Yenor scored his 22nd point during the third quarter, scoring several baskets during a punishing run that threatened to turn what had been a close game into a blowout. After one tough hoop, as he ran back on defense, he pointed to his bicep, flexing. Kamiah's Luke Krogh drew a foul from Yenor on the ensuing possession and made both freebies to keep KHS within seven. The next time down, Yenor scored a contested layup-and-one, making 37-27 with 4:34 left in the third.
"That run didn't beat us," Skinner said, "but it made the game a lot harder for us."
Krogh drew Yenor's third personal with 1:44 left in the third, and foul trouble nearly caught up with Ambrose during the fourth.
When Kamiah's press defense tightened, Yenor made two more big plays: On one, he could have been called for goaltending when he slapped the backboard while a Kubs layup was in the cylinder; it rattled out. On the other, the Archers inbounded to him as part of their press break. The pressure nearly got to Yenor, but he pivoted away from Brisbois and escaped two other Kubs, dribbling down the sideline in front of the scorers' table. But those plays also did not beat the Kubs, in Skinner's view.
"The way Ambrose was missing free throws at the end, we had a shot," he said. "We were running out of gas pretty quick. The rotation was probably shorter than I've had it all year long. Defensively, all of our guys would have been up to it, but offensively, we're a little thin. But I have to give it up to our guys off the bench. We had two freshman, Everett [Skinner] and Brady [Cox] who busted their butts. Landon Keen gave us solid minutes. Robert Whitney gave us solid minutes. Wyatt Wilcox gave us solid minutes. Everybody wanted it tonight, so badly, and wanted it for the next guy as well. That's the mentality of playing for each other that we've been working toward all year long, and I think we achieved it. ... When we do that, everything else will fall into place."
With about a minute remaining in the game, Kamiah closed within six on a series of free throws, and Brisbois cut it to four, 54-48, with a dunk. The Kubs stopped Ambrose's next possession, and Brisbois took it quickly to the rack once again; two Ambrose players contested that fast break, and the Archers pushed their lead back up to seven with foul shots as Kamiah played for time.
For Kamiah, Kavan Mercer scored a team-high 14 points and Brisbois scored 11.
Kamiah will play Riverstone for a shot at the consolation trophy tomorrow afternoon, at 3 p.m. MT Friday, March 6, at Vallivue High School.
North Fremont throttles Grangeville
North Fremont's Jordan Lenz (14 points) and Luke Hill (11) were the only double-digit scorers in the Huskies' 45-35 playoff win over the Bulldogs Thursday night, March 5, Grangeville's 2A state tournament continues against Malad at 3 p.m. MT March 6 at Capital High School in Boise.
Boys state basketball tournament brackets set
Having won their respective play-in games last Saturday, the Grangeville and Kamiah boys basketball teams played at 8 p.m. MT Thursday, March 5.
Grangeville opens against North Fremont and Kamiah opens against Ambrose.
