The Long Pin Conference girls basketball coaches released their all-league teams, awards and senior all-stars on Thursday, Feb. 4. Salmon River's Alethea Chapman was named co-defensive MVP and Sofie Branstetter was named to the first team. Jordyn Pottenger was named to the second team, and all three were named to the senior all-stars team. Raney Waters was recognized with "honorable mention."
Also named to the all-star team was Salmon River's Lotus Harper, who would likely have received recognition like what her teammates got if not for an injury that sidelined her last season.
Here's the full list:
Long Pin Conference
2021 Girls Basketball All-Conference / All-Star Teams
Co-MVP’s– Emma Hollon (TV) and Josey Jones (TV)
Co-Defensive MVP’s – Lauryn Mitchel (TV) and Alethea Chapman (SR)
Coach of The Year – Jeff Springer
First Team
Sydney Nichols (Council)
Sofie Branstetter (Salmon River)
Gracie Castillo (Garden Valley)
Zoe Ertel (Tri-Valley)
Katy Wentz (GV)
Second Team
Jordyn Pottenger (SR)
Bailey Whitener (TV)
Kyler Nitzel (Cascade)
Rhianna Iveson (Council)
Hope Zollman (Council)
Honorable Mention
Kallyn Rogers (Cascade)
McKayla Hart (Council)
Marielena Ronquillo (GV)
Torey Tschida (Horseshoe Bend)
Raney Walters (SR)
Larissa Hanson (TV)
Senior All-Stars
1. Emma Hollon (TV)
2. Josey Jones (TV)
3. Lauryn Mitchel (TV)
4. Alethea Chapman (SR)
5. Sofie Branstetter (SR)
6. Zoe Ertel (TV)
7. Jordyn Pottenger (SR)
8. Marielena Ronquillo (GV)
9. Adriana Conaway (Council)
10. Carmen Castillo (GV)
11. Larissa Hansen (TV)
12. Lotus Harper (SR)
