The Long Pin Conference girls basketball coaches released their all-league teams, awards and senior all-stars on Thursday, Feb. 4. Salmon River's Alethea Chapman was named co-defensive MVP and Sofie Branstetter was named to the first team. Jordyn Pottenger was named to the second team, and all three were named to the senior all-stars team. Raney Waters was recognized with "honorable mention."

Also named to the all-star team was Salmon River's Lotus Harper, who would likely have received recognition like what her teammates got if not for an injury that sidelined her last season.

Here's the full list:

Long Pin Conference

2021 Girls Basketball All-Conference / All-Star Teams

Co-MVP’s– Emma Hollon (TV) and Josey Jones (TV)

Co-Defensive MVP’s – Lauryn Mitchel (TV) and Alethea Chapman (SR)

Coach of The Year – Jeff Springer

First Team

Sydney Nichols (Council)

Sofie Branstetter (Salmon River)

Gracie Castillo (Garden Valley)

Zoe Ertel (Tri-Valley)

Katy Wentz (GV)

Second Team

Jordyn Pottenger (SR)

Bailey Whitener (TV)

Kyler Nitzel (Cascade)

Rhianna Iveson (Council)

Hope Zollman (Council)

Honorable Mention

Kallyn Rogers (Cascade)

McKayla Hart (Council)

Marielena Ronquillo (GV)

Torey Tschida (Horseshoe Bend)

Raney Walters (SR)

Larissa Hanson (TV)

Senior All-Stars

1. Emma Hollon (TV)

2. Josey Jones (TV)

3. Lauryn Mitchel (TV)

4. Alethea Chapman (SR)

5. Sofie Branstetter (SR)

6. Zoe Ertel (TV)

7. Jordyn Pottenger (SR)

8. Marielena Ronquillo (GV)

9. Adriana Conaway (Council)

10. Carmen Castillo (GV)

11. Larissa Hansen (TV)

12. Lotus Harper (SR)

