WEIPPE — The Salmon River basketball girls opened their season with a 70-12 win at Timberline last Friday night, Nov. 20, as Sofie Branstetter put up 23 points among three Savages in double-digits.
Raney Watters scored 19 and Jordyn Pottenger scored 12 for SRHS, which led 42-3 after outscoring Timberline 21-0 during the second quarter.
Next, Salmon River visits Orofino Dec. 3.
