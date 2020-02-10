KOOSKIA — Orofino had been able to lock down St. Maries’ singular top scorer last Saturday, Feb. 8, and ran their triangle-and-two scheme effectively against Grangeville Monday night, Feb. 10. That plan — combined with illness that slowed several GHS players — kept the Bulldogs off-balance early on. Grangeville’s defense returned the favor, prodding Orofino into 50 turnovers and poor shooting.
Grangeville won 49-24, but with her team having escaped the first quarter with a 6-4 lead, coach Michelle Barger told the Free Press it felt like a much closer game. “The girls perservered,” she said. “I never really felt like we were ahead. We have some girls sick, and I never felt like we were ourselves.”
Talia Brown led all scorers with 11 points, eight of which came during the first half: two on a jumper set up by a pass from Bailey Vanderwall, two on a long shot from left wing, two after a timeout, and two that made it a 10-point game, 14-4, with about 90 seconds left in the first half. Barger said Brown’s shooting and defense by Megan Bashaw (10 points) “sparked us.”
Coming — Grangeville (17-4) and Orofino are poised to meet at 6 p.m. at CVHS again Wednesday, Feb. 12, With a win, GHS would move on to state.
