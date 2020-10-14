The flat, hard fields in Post Falls will make it easier for goalies than most of the fields the Grangeville girls have played on this fall, but the same qualities that make for predictable bounces might make for more scoring chances overall, as 3A soccer players from across north and North Central Idaho are convening for the Intermountain League’s district tournament this week. That may mean more action for Grangeville keeper Talia Brown, whose play has frequently been decisive — most prominently during the state tournament trip GHS took last fall.
“We’re really excited, especially to be in second,” Brown said Tuesday, Oct. 13. “It’s a really good spot to be in, and we’re really glad to have had a bye yesterday to relax and focus on the game on Friday. It’s nice to reset.”
Because there aren’t too many 2A soccer teams based north of McCall, Grangeville’s schedule has included several trips to the Coeur d’Alene area already.
“It has its downs,” Brown said of the travel, “but it also has its ups because we’re all together as a team for so long before our game. We’re getting ready. We’re pumping ourselves up for the game. And it’s really nice to be around the team the whole day getting in the mood to play soccer. ... We like to listen to music and get pumped up.”
GHS clinched a bye with a win over Bonners Ferry last Friday, Oct. 9. Timberlake — a team GHS tied 3-3 earlier this season and beat 3-2 on Sept. 26 — advanced from Monday with a win over Priest River.
“They have some really quick girls,” Brown said. “We’re going to be watching out for them and really prepared for their runs.”
With a win, GHS would qualify for the state tournament and would have a shot at Coeur d’Alene Charter for the district title at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17 in Post Falls.
