Jake Bruner

 By Liza Safford

College of Idaho — NAIA No. 2 ranked — rode a career night from Jake Bruner to an 84-74 win over Multnomah Jan. 31. Bruner booked 21 points and 10 rebounds.

The Yotes have won 17 in a row — one shy of tying their 1955 streak of record.

