GRANGEVILLE — Camp for GEMS football players entering grades 4-8 will be Aug. 10-11 at GHS, 9-12:30 p.m. each day, lunch included, with instruction organized by Jeff Adams, Jaden Legarreta and Karl Spencer. Forms are available at Green Acres, or contact Adams at 208-507-1616, Legarreta at 208-807-4313, or Spencer at 208-400-1546 for questions.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.