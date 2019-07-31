GRANGEVILLE – Athletes entering grades 4-8 are invited to participate in the Bulldogs’ non-contact football skills development camp scheduled next month. The camp runs 9-12:30 p.m. each day Aug. 12-13 at the GHS football field. Registration is $35; register before Aug. 3 to secure a camp t-shirt. Contact Jeff Lindsley at 208-983-1040 or Todd Marek at 208-983-2100 for more information.
