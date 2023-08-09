Jaden Legarreta and Karl Spencer hold T-shirts for football camp photo

(L-R) Jaden Legarreta and Karl Spencer hold the T-shirts for their football camp, set this week at GHS. The duo made the shirts with the help of Jemmye Green.

 Contributed photo

GRANGEVILLE – It’s not too late for athletes in grades four through eight to get in on a little no-contact football before school starts.

Grangeville High School seniors Jaden Legarreta and Karl Spencer are putting on The Bulldog Football Camp Thursday and Friday, Aug. 10 and 11, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the GHS football field.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.