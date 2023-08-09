GRANGEVILLE – It’s not too late for athletes in grades four through eight to get in on a little no-contact football before school starts.
Grangeville High School seniors Jaden Legarreta and Karl Spencer are putting on The Bulldog Football Camp Thursday and Friday, Aug. 10 and 11, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the GHS football field.
“It’s a fundamental development camp,” the duo explained. Camp sponsors will go over offense, defense and additional football plays and information to prepare players for the upcoming season.
“We have about 20 kids signed up so far, but hope to get more this week,” Spencer said.
“All money earned will go toward the GHS football program,” added Legarreta.
Cost is $40 with a T-shirt and lunch included. Registration forms are available at Green Acres, 125 Greenacres Lane, Grangeville. They may also be dropped off at Green Acres. For questions on the camp, call or text GHS coach Jeff Adams at 208-5071616 or Spencer at 208-400-1546.
