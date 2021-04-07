The Grangeville softball girls got an early start to their season than with favorable weather in mid-March, and have shown some strength even in losses to Kendrick and McCall. One of the strong points has been the pitching of Austyn Zahorka.
“At Kendrick, that was our first away game, and I think we really stuck together,” she said, “like, how we stayed focused. I think it’s hard for girls to stay focused for a road game, or for anybody, really. Kendrick was the more difficult team, but we stayed good with our communication, and that’s what we need to do. We had some errors and things like that, so we have a lot to improve on, and I think we will be able to do that. Keeping focused on the game and in good communication is what is important for us.”
At Kendrick, Zahorka thought the team did well at bat.
“We were really aggressive up there,” she said. “Macy [Smith] almost hit a home run, so that was almost amazing. We did well as a whole team.”
The McCall games on March 13 — the earliest start to a GHS softball season anyone in the program can remember — were more about “getting to know each other,” Zahorka said, “and it was really good to start off with a good game. We got behind in that one, then we got ahead, and the next game, we won. That’s communication and feeding off of each other.”
Next up for Grangeville is a JV game April 7 against Nezperce at Lions Park, which is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. GHS is then scheduled April 12 against Prairie and April 13 at Kamiah. League play begins April 18 at Orofino.
“We’re really hoping the best for the whole season,” she said. “That means everyone staying healthy, no injuries, and everything good like that. We want to be like a good family every day, and I think we’ll do great.”
