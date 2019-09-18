Having posted a hat trick earlier this season against Priest River, and having added three more against Orofino last week, Aidan Acton is the leading scorer on the Bulldog boys soccer team five games into the season. Asked why that is, he pointed out teammates’ strong play.
“We have a really good team this year,” he said. “Emilio Barela and Jesus Perez and the other midfielders are really helping push our offense up into these really nice attacks that are really clean and fast. ... Jesus, I think, is our best player—the best Grangeville has ever seen. He’s a really good captain and he’s pulled this team together really well. He’s friendly and he includes everyone, but he’s firm where we need it. And he’s such a supportive player on the field. ... Emilio, he really stepped up from last year. He and I were OK players last year, but this year, he and I have risen up. And he’s a great person in general.”
Acton also touted the play of midfielder Isaac VanDomelan and defender Owen Ruklic.
“Owen’s the only defender I’ve seen who can take the ball, dribble it out and get it to the offense,” he said.
Acton noted VanDomelan’s through pass led to the first of his three against Orofino. The second one, Acton fired from longer range and, he said, “it was lucky it went in.”
On the third, he wasn’t even sure how he scored. One at Priest River stands out to him in hindsight.
“Jesus sent a really nice cross in, and I slammed it into the top net,” he said. “That one was really cool.”
Grangeville’s next home match is 6 p.m. Sept. 26 against CDA Charter.
