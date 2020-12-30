Adam Sabota has been wrestling since seventh grade and has been a heavyweight throughout his high school days, which this year includes his senior season at GHS. The Bulldogs have been light on wrestling numbers for several years, but new coach Andrew Beck said he’s looking for about half the squad to qualify for the state tournament this season. That includes Sabota, who showed strength during early duals and at the George Wild tournament earlier this month.
“It went pretty well,” he told the Free Press. “It was basically experimental. I tried my hardest but I also tried a few new things I’m not the best at. So I ended up losing a couple of matches because of that I might have won if I had stayed in better position.”
He’s working on expanding his arsenal of throws and takedowns, having missed last season due to a shoulder injury.
That’s back to 100 percent, he said, and he’s enjoying the test to which wrestling puts its participants.
“It shows everyone the hard work you put in, and that pays off because you can tell who works hardest,” he said. “The hardest worker wins.”
Like many other successful wrestlers, Sabota plays line on the football field,
“I was at football practice in seventh grade and our coach told us we should wrestle so that’s what I did,” he said. “I don’t know why wrestling makes for good football players, but I can tell you wrestling teaches a lot about leverage, which is something you need to play line, but I think mainly it’s that wrestling is the hardest sport out there.”
After high school, he’d like to become a welder, whether through college or through military service. For now, he’s focusing on qualifying to compete in Pocatello.
