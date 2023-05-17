Kinzley Adams photo

Kinzley Adams.

 Free Press / Andrew Ottoson

During the district softball tournament last week in Orofino, Grangeville’s Kinzley Adams made perhaps the biggest play of the Bulldogs’ whole season when she put out an Orofino player during a collision at home plate.

“Rilee Diffin, she’s a really good player,” Adams said. “I always looked up to her as catcher, even though we’re the same age. She’s always just been a big role model. Addi Vanderwall, she threw that ball from second all the way to me, and I just sat there with the tag just hoping that she wouldn’t run into me. I was a little nervous, but it was super awesome because I don’t get many of those chances to get those outs at home.”

