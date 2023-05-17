During the district softball tournament last week in Orofino, Grangeville’s Kinzley Adams made perhaps the biggest play of the Bulldogs’ whole season when she put out an Orofino player during a collision at home plate.
“Rilee Diffin, she’s a really good player,” Adams said. “I always looked up to her as catcher, even though we’re the same age. She’s always just been a big role model. Addi Vanderwall, she threw that ball from second all the way to me, and I just sat there with the tag just hoping that she wouldn’t run into me. I was a little nervous, but it was super awesome because I don’t get many of those chances to get those outs at home.”
After that out, Orofino’s comeback bid fizzled and the Bulldogs advanced to play for a state title this weekend in Pocatello.
Adams pointed out the pitching of Mattie Thacker and strong play by Siena Wagner.
“Mattie’s really athletic, but she really stepped up to the plate,” Adams said. “She’s one of our captains and she really showed out. She fixed her pitching so she pitches faster and more accurately. Siena Wagner she caught my first two throwdowns of my whole life, so kudos to her. I’m going to give a shout out to Addi Vanderwall because she’s just working really hard and had some great plays to Madalyn Green.”
First up at state for GHS is Cole Valley Christian at 9 a.m. MT May 19 in Pocatello. “I think we can win the whole deal,” Adams said.
