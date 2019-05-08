With 10 days left in their season, the Grangeville boys are suddenly on a roll.
Its easy to see standout Chase Adkison and the Bulldogs mean business. He’s lined up to play summer ball in Canada (Ft. McMurray) but he’s fully focused on the state tournament coming up May 16-18 in Orofino.
To get there, the Bulldogs faced their season’s longest day: a 4 a.m. wakeup call for a 5:30 a.m. bus ride to a 10 a.m. showdown with Orofino in St. Maries, followed by a 3:20 p.m. start to the late game. The team got back to town a bit before 10 p.m. Monday night, May 6.
“We came to play,” Adkison said of the district tournament games. “In Kamiah we showed up flat, expecting to win, like they would roll over, which they never do.”
The first pitch of the game against St. Maries, Adkison got hit in the foot. The Bulldogs responded with four hits in the inning, scoring four runs — and might have had more if Adkison had connected with a 2-2 pitch with the bases loaded.
“We were just swinging it,” Adkison said. “We got a lot of base hits throughout that inning and throughout the game.”
The Bulldogs batted around again during the fourth, with Adkison tagging the first pitch of that inning for a single, which turned into a run on a sacrifice fly by Blake Schoo.
Thomas Reynolds followed up with a homer.
Asked about players he saw step up, Adkison said, “Reece Wimer is one of the main ones. He had a few clutch at bats and base hits that scored guys. He hasn’t been in the starting lineup, but he’s played his role and done well with it.”
