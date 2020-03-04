Bulldog of the Week: Anderson, Bulldogs advance

A win over Declo last Saturday felt different for the Bulldog boys, and not just because it secured GHS a spot in the eight-team 2A state tournament to be held this week at Capital High School in Boise. “We were all super nervous, and we were all pumped up wanting to go to state,” GHS senior Aiden Anderson told the Free Press. “We wanted it so bad, and we played better because of that. ... I knew it would be my last game as a senior. I’m happy we won and get to keep going. ... The way we moved the ball and the way we played in general was one of the best games we’ve played all year, I think, and it was the most fun, for sure.”
Declo’s sheer size implied an advantage beforehand, but Grangeville wore the Hornets out. “We subbed a lot of guys in and out and stayed fresh,” Anderson said. “They got tired. Their bigger guys got tired, and we kept rebounding — a ton of offensive rebounds — and another big part of the win was the hustle from our posts. ... I think Caleb Frei made a lot of hustle plays and that was crucial to us getting a run in the third.”
Grangeville’s tournament schedule opens at 8 p.m. MT against defending champion North Fremont, but last year’s runner-up, St. Maries, may be a top contender once again. “I’d predict they’ll make it far, just from watching film of other teams,” Anderson said of St. Maries. “Every possession against them is a struggle to get an open look, with how tall and fast they are. It’d be fun to meet them again.”
To have a shot at a trophy, GHS would have to beat North Fremont or win on Friday against Cole Valley or Malad.
This Bulldog of the Week athlete highlight is brought to you by: CompuNet, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.