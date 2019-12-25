“It’s really fun, our fast style of play,” Bulldogs senior Aiden Anderson told the Free Press Dec. 18. “We don’t have as much height as we did last year, so we like to push the pace and shoot well.”
That formula has the Bulldogs off to a 4-2 start, which has included wins over Prairie, Cascade and Highland.
McCall brought a seven-footer to Grangeville earlier this month, the Bulldogs just needed to shoot better than they did, Anderson said.
“That game was really fun,” he said. “If we would have hit half of our shots, we would have beat them, I think. I didn’t expect it to be that close, to be honest, because they’re all big dudes.”
Alongside their tower — Joel Meske — McCall runs 6-5 Isaac Speirs and 6-4 Pete Knudson.
“Our defense was good,” Anderson said. “We all hustled really well. ... We deflected a ton of passes, but we still tried to shot-block too much. So we got a lot of fouls that way.”
Anderson said his favorite game of the season so far was the Bulldogs’ win over Cascade.
“We were both scrapping,” he said. “That was a rough game. It got heated toward the end, and it was fun to come out on top of them. I liked how we play.”
The Bulldogs aren’t just having fun. They’ve been fun to watch. “Kyle Frei, especially,” Anderson said. “Just because of how hard he plays all the time. The guys he’s against are taller, so he puts a lot of effort in. With how our defense is, he traps with me, and that’s a lot of fun.”
GHS is on holiday for the rest of 2019 and returns to action Jan. 7 against Prairie.
This Bulldog of the Week athlete highlight is brought to you by: Stuivenga Vessey Drilling & Pumps.
