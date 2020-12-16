As time wound down at the end of Grangeville’s win over Cole Valley Christian last Saturday, two Bulldogs got knocked down. Having already played to a tie score during regulation, the score was still tied when Macy Smith, Talia Brown and Bailey Vanderwall crashed the paint during the last seconds of overtime.
“What makes Cole Valley good is they have a lot of height, and their tall girls are not slow the way most tall girls are,” Vanderwall told the Free Press. “We played zone against them almost the whole game. They have good shooters, too, so we tried to contain that.”
Cole Valley placed second at the 2A state tournament in February, overpowering all but Soda Springs.
“Honestly, it was just a crazy play at the end,” she said. “Talia was on the ground, and I was going to help her, but then I realized we had the ball, that it was coming to me. So I caught it without really thinking about what I was doing with it, and just put it up.”
As it turned out, Brown and Smith had both got rebounds and shots during the sequence — and both had been knocked down. Any of the three might have scored the decisive basket, and Vanderwall’s try happened to go in.
“I had never made a winning shot before — well, nothing quite like that,” she said. “We played really well together, and we have really good chemistry together, and I think that’s going to be what ends up winning games.”
Cole Valley had been undefeated. Earlier in the week, Grangeville beat New Plymouth and McCall.
Grangeville has a trip to Kendrick on Friday, then plays Dec. 29-30 at the new Lewiston High School.
