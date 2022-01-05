Grangeville’s Camden Barger has been averaging about 13 points per game since her freshman year — a fraction more than 12 that first season, a bit more than 13 last season, and exactly 13 during the first 11 games of her senior season. That adds up to more than 1,000 varsity points, which puts her in the company of some of Grangeville’s all-time greats.
But when they talk with the Free Press about basketball, she and the Bulldogs say less about individual accomplishments and focus mostly on the team’s performance as a whole.
“Our defense really came together this week,” she said. “I mean, we have always played good defense, but our defense as a unit really stepped it up against Soda Springs, which is exciting especially because we could potentially face off of them at state.”
During the same tournament last week, Grangeville split games against Lewiston and Moscow — higher-classification teams the Bulldogs won’t see come postseason. They do, however, have regular season games coming up against Moscow, including this Saturday’s at GHS.
“Those games could have swung either way,” Barger said of the tournament win over Moscow and the loss to Lewiston. “It was good to play hard competition, because you’ll know what you need to work on and where you can improve.”
Grangeville visits Kamiah on Thursday night, Jan. 6, and hosts Moscow Saturday, Jan. 8, with the varsity boys at 12:30 p.m. and the varsity girls at 3:30 p.m.
