Having played a tough schedule during the early part of their season, the Grangeville basketball girls entered last week with a sub-500 record and an overnight trip north for two Central Idaho League games on the docket. The Bulldogs emerged 8-7 overall and 2-0 in the league - and Caryss Barger ended up scoring double-digits in their wins over Kellogg and St. Maries.
“I think we were moving the ball really good,” she said. “We swung it a lot, and we were able to get a lot of motion at the top. I think our movement has just really helped with, like, attacking as well. Everything has improved from the beginning of the year.”
She chalked that improvement up to their “work in the gym,” she said. “I really think that we’ve just grown as a team. We’ve grown together, and we finally just started clicking.”
Kellogg is new to the Central Idaho League this season, and, as a freshman, so is Barger. “Kellogg is pretty good,” she said. “We played really good defense against both of those teams. They’ll be pretty good the time we play them. ... We got a lot of transition points. Abbie Frei really played really good defense, and Addi Vanderwall also played really good defense. Addi really anticipates the passes, and she’s really good at stealing the ball. And Abbie is just an all around good defender. She moves her feet and she’s aggressive.”
Next, Grangeville hosts Orofino at 6 p.m. Thursday night, Jan. 19, then hosts Kellogg at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20.
This Bulldog of the Week athlete highlight was brought to you by P1FCU.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.