Caryss Barger photo

Caryss Barger.

 Free Press / Andrew Ottoson

Having played a tough schedule during the early part of their season, the Grangeville basketball girls entered last week with a sub-500 record and an overnight trip north for two Central Idaho League games on the docket. The Bulldogs emerged 8-7 overall and 2-0 in the league - and Caryss Barger ended up scoring double-digits in their wins over Kellogg and St. Maries.

“I think we were moving the ball really good,” she said. “We swung it a lot, and we were able to get a lot of motion at the top. I think our movement has just really helped with, like, attacking as well. Everything has improved from the beginning of the year.”

