Camden Barger is new to softball this season, and she said her teammates have been helping her learn the game this season. “They all know that I don’t really know a lot about the game,” she said, “so there will be a couple times where I’ll be on the bench and asking ‘why was that an out’ and then they’ll have to explain it to me. So I just am thankful that they’re still patient with me, and, I mean, sometimes they give me some grief in good fun, like ‘Oh, come on, Cam.’”
One of those moments came at the end of the first of a double-header last week, when GHS swept Orofino. Barger had smashed a hit into the outfield and headed for third while the ball was still in the outfield. But just as she was coming to a stop at third, her chance to score the winning run became apparent to everyone, so she stopped and started — and ended up sliding in on what would otherwise have been an easier play.
“It didn’t end up being a close play, but it did give [Orofino] time to catch up,” Barger said.
The second game of the sweep ended with a clutch hit by Cita Olmos.
“Everybody stepped up when they needed to,” Barger said. “They knew that their team needed them, and so they gave what they could. ... Taylor Zimmerman gets up there, we have two outs, and she hits a double. We had just scored a couple to make it close, and then Cita, our number nine batter was up. She has to get to base in order to get Taylor home, and she ends up hitting it past the first baseman and their right fielder was slow getting there, so Taylor scored on her hit, which was so cool.”
