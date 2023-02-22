At the outset of their 2022-23 campaign, the Grangeville girls basketball Bulldogs swung south through Cole Valley, and got a rude introduction to top-tier competition. When they met Cole Valley again on Feb. 16, they scored effectively against the press defense that had caused them so much trouble the first time.
“I just think that we just made so much improvement over the course of the whole year, and we were just confident,” Grangeville guard Caryss Barger said.
After narrowly losing their back-and-forth with the Chargers, Grangeville beat Ambrose handily. Grangeville’s third game ended in heartbreak, as Ririe came up with multiple offensive rebounds during the closing seconds and score d the winning points on a third chance.
“Our rebounding wasn’t quite there,” Barger said.
Reflecting on the tournament, Barger pointed to the play of Abbie Frei, especially her defense against Ambrose. “She got in their pockets and she picked a lot,” she said. “We got a lot of steals from Abbie putting pressure on them. Madalyn Green, just finished really well this week, even with two people on her. Mattie Thacker’s jumpers were there, and I can always rely on her to handle the ball. And Addi Vanderwall always gets her rebounds, makes her free throws.”
This spring, many of the basketball Bulldogs will play softball, which picks up next month.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.