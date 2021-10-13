The Grangeville volleyball girls are in the final week of regular season play, with St. Maries scheduled in town for the finale Saturday, Oct. 16. Then GHS will play in the Central Idaho League district tournament.
They didn’t get the result they wanted last week at Kamiah, but with one more league match and the playoffs still to come, the team has a chance to qualify for the state tournament.
“We kind of started out slow,” senior Camden Barger said. “Once we were able to get going, I felt like we played well and played as a team and played like we knew we could,” she said. “I feel like staying focused at practice is one of the biggest ones we need to really tone in on. ... I feel like if we really stay focused on practice and get to work, then we have a really good chance of making it to state.”
Grangeville’s strength is in team play, and Barger sees her teammates doing well refocusing after mistakes and bringing up the younger players.
“The younger girls playing with us seniors is always fun,” she said. “They add a lot. ... [Their height] makes a huge difference when you need a block, and what they do up front is really important for the back row defensive players, so they aren’t just getting hammered the whole game. If Adalei [Lefebvre], Cameran [Green] or Madelyn [Green] can get a touch that slows the ball down, it makes it a whole lot easier for our defensive players to dig.”
Grangeville will celebrate senior night against Kendrick Thursday, and host St. Maries at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
