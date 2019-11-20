The Grangeville girls basketball team overcame some first-game jitters and won their season opener Nov. 18 in one-sided fashion.
“We started out a little rough, but once our nerves settled, we started playing like we had been practicing,” sophomore guard Camden Barger told the Free Press. “We turned the ball over a lot and we weren’t communicating, but we got that under control. Both teams were playing aggressively, and I know a few of our girls got beat up. I’m sure some of theirs did, too.”
She scored a team-high 18 points and every Grangeville girl scored at least two during the Bulldogs’ 74-6 win over Cascade. Barger credited Iseyda LaCombe for keeping the team focused during the blowout.
“Iseyda — she has been such a blessing for our team,” Barger said. “She’s just super-positive. Last night, when it was hard to stay attentive to the game because we were blowing them out by so much, she was screaming and cheering and just lifting everybody up on the bench.”
The Bulldogs shut Cascade out during the first quarter, and at halftime, talked about working on their half-court offense.
“Mainly we wanted to start setting up our plays versus pushing the ball and scoring a lot on fast breaks” Barger said. “We talked about what to do after a steal, if a fast break is open, take it but if not, set it up and work on a few things.”
Grangeville played a lot of summer ball and ran into tough teams including Genesee, which GHS visited Tuesday night. Grangeville is set to host Kendrick on Friday night, Nov. 22.
