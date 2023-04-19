Having been swept by St. Maries a week prior, and having the rematch rescheduled to May 1, the Grangeville softball girls earned a split at Glenns Ferry, then thundered Genesee with a 13-run seventh inning for a 21-6 victory.
“I think our hitting that was the best thing that we did this week,” said Caryss Barger, who had five of the team’s hits against Genesee, including a double and a triple.
“ I think everybody had at least two,” she said, “so it was just a really good team win.”
She chalked that success to having seen stronger pitching on other occasions so far this season, including from Jessica Ketola of Clearwater Valley and a strong opponent of St. Maries. “They’re pitching, like, 55,” Barger said, “and right after that Glenn’s Ferry tournament, we felt more confident. I feel like after losing two and beating the other two there, we’ve seen higher-level competition, so I feel like we were ready for Genesee.”
Of the team as a whole, Barger said she has seen much improvement defensively since the start of the season, “and we’ve gotten a lot better at executing.”
To reach the state tournament, Grangeville would have to place ahead of St. Maries or Orofino at the district tournament early next month.
“We haven’t seen Orofino yet,” she said, “but I heard they’re really aggressive on the bases. ... We haven’t really had much time outside because of the weather, but we’ve practiced it in the gym. It’s really hard to practice in the gym, but we’ve worked through those solutions.”
Of her teammates, Barger said catcher Kinzley Adams, “has been keeping the ball in front of her. She’s been doing a really good job, and she keeps working back there.”
Barger also pointed to the play of the Bulldogs’ outfielders, especially Abbie Frei. “Abbie brings her speed and she usually gets a hit,” she said. “And then I feel like Maddie Thacker has been doing a really good job pitching lately. She’s only walked a couple of people and she has hit three home runs this year, so she’s doing great overall.”
Next, Grangeville has a double-header at Kellogg scheduled April 22 and a visit to Orofino on April 25.
