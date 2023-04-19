Caryss Barger photo

Caryss Barger.

 Free Press / Andrew Ottoson

Having been swept by St. Maries a week prior, and having the rematch rescheduled to May 1, the Grangeville softball girls earned a split at Glenns Ferry, then thundered Genesee with a 13-run seventh inning for a 21-6 victory.

“I think our hitting that was the best thing that we did this week,” said Caryss Barger, who had five of the team’s hits against Genesee, including a double and a triple.

